Charlie Hargreaves can scarcely remember a day when he hasn't played soccer.
Growing up in Gunnedah, he had initially started out playing rugby league, but told his parents that he wasn't enjoying it, at which point they switched to soccer instead.
"I've been playing since under sixes in Gunnedah," Hargreaves said.
"I went through the Northern Inland Football JDL program in Gunnedah and then came over to Tamworth. The coaches in Tamworth really helped me and made me fall in love with the game."
His first mentor was former Gunnedah Football Club president, Wellington Sardinha. Once he moved to Tamworth, Howard Stubbs and Glenn Boonstra helped solidify the youngster's love of the sport.
So ardent is the 16-year-old's passion that he currently trains and plays with the Weston Bears under 18s side in Newcastle, where he is coached by Jacob Richards.
While it is a massive commitment, and one he thanks his parents, Kerry and Warren, for allowing him to keep, the decision to play in Newcastle paid off handsomely for Charlie when he was selected in the NSW Christian Schools under 18s team recently.
The teenager is one of just a small handful of Carinya Christian School alum to have been selected in the side, which left him "pretty stoked".
"I'm thankful for the school for letting me go," Hargreaves said.
"Because I take time out of school to train in Newcastle, that's gotten me to the level I'm at now."
At 16, Hargreaves is one of the youngest players selected in the side, and described the trials as a "physical battle" against his older counterparts.
While he didn't necessarily think he was ready to earn selection in the NSW side, Hargreaves went to "just give it a shot", and it was ultimately his speed and agility on field that made him stand out.
Even now, the youngster remains humble and rather than eyeing further honours, is simply eager to continue working hard.
"I've just got to keep my head down and keep on training," Hargreaves said.
"I'm looking to get better, even though I've reached a level that I'm pretty happy with at the moment. I've got to keep training and try to be the best I can."
He will next take to the field for the state side in the Combined Independent Schools competition in May, where he will be able to press his case for selection in the CIS team.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.