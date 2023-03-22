Businesses in Tamworth's CBD are reporting increased sales thanks to an annual promotion which could see one lucky shopper take home a new car.
The Think Local, Shop Local promotion, in which shoppers who spend $30 or more at participating businesses can enter to win a new Skoda Scala valued at $33,000, is in its third week.
Inflation and cost of living pressures haven't stopped residents from spending an average of more than $100,000 per week in the promotion's participating businesses.
Sussan Centrepoint's Store Manager Margie Gallagher, who drew the third potential car-winner on Wednesday, said the promotion has been very good for business.
Shoppers have seven more weeks to enter into the contest, and can do so by filling out a form on the Tamworth Business Chamber's website and attaching a picture of their receipt.
There will be 10 keys handed out over the promotion's 10 weeks, one of which will open the new car.
Shoppers are encouraged to ensure that they accurately complete their entries, as around 10 per cent of entries have been declared invalid thus far by the promotion's independent scrutineer.
Examples of invalid entries can include not spending the minimum $30 or entering using a receipt for a business that is not a registered Shop Local participating business.
Businesses can continue registering to participate right up until the final draw on May 10 and organisers are encouraging them to do so.
"Any business will have a customer for life if they were to win the new Skoda. In fact, when contacted, even the weekly minor prize winners are excited to have won," the chamber's executive officer Bryan O'Connor said.
In addition, a giant of the sports industry is joining the halls of Centrepoint, as Rebel Tamworth opens its doors to shoppers for the first time on Thursday March 23.
The recent attraction of big players like Rebel Sport, Platypus Shoes, and Qube Logistics to Tamworth is another sign of growth for the region.
Rebel is hosting several opening events, including a meet-and-greet with National Rugby League Hall of Famer Brad Fittler on Saturday, March 25 from 1:45pm to 3:15pm.
Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
