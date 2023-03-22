A HOUSE will be demolished to meet the demand for disability housing if a development application gets ticked off.
An application to knock down a house at 12 Coorigil Street in Hillvue, with ambitions to build seven new dwellings, has been submitted to Tamworth Regional Council.
The demolition will make way for seven specialist disability accommodation homes for residents on the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS).
It's hoped the dwellings will help meet the "demand" for a growing need for disability accommodation.
The report says that in the Tamworth and Gunnedah area there are 85 NDIS participants in need of Specialist Disability Accommodation, with 21 of these people in need of dwellings as soon as possible.
Eighteen are seeking alternative accommodation that "better suits their needs", and three are seeking their first specialist dwelling.
To help meet the demand, the application has proposed to build five dwellings for those in need of "high physical support" or "fully accessible needs", and two homes will be built for "robust" needs.
Garaged car parking and outdoor spaces are included in the plans for the houses.
The proposed residential site is described as "irregular in shape", with the existing single-storey brick home to be knocked down if the application is approved.
The dwellings are slated to "encourage housing that meets the needs of more vulnerable members of the community".
A second bedroom and bathroom will be built in each dwelling for the "participant's carer to live on site".
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
