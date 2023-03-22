Pacing for Pink is about to take over North West harness racing participants.
The Ison family siblings of Sam, Tom and Molly have all joined the Pacing for Pink fundraiser, competing in pink driving trousers to support and raise funds for the McGrath Foundation.
A fundraising idea that commenced in Victoria and has now spread around the nation comes on the back of the Team Teal campaign.
"We are looking forward to the campaign - it is good to be a part of it," said Tom.
Read also:
"We have lost family members to cancer in some shape or form so it is good to be able to support the concept and raise some funds."
The McGrath Foundation raises money to fund McGrath breast-care nurses.
Sam Tom and Molly secured winners on the nine-race program at last week's Tamworth meeting, with the Ison name appearing behind six winners.
They included Tom winning the opening event behind the Dwayne Brown-trained Friday Thirteenth, with the gelding securing his first career win at race start 40.
The following race saw Tom greeting the judge with the win of I'm Freya, who took out the Bell Partners Tamworth Appreciation Pace.
I'm Freya, as the $3.40 favourite, had an impressive 20m win in a mile rate of 1.57.5 for 1609m.
The third race on the program saw line honours go the way of the old stager Rolamax, who is trained by Neil Kliendienst. Sam steered the 10-year-old to victory in the Garrards Horse & Hound Pace.
The youngest of the Ison family, 16-year-old Molly, secured her second career win when she took out the Club Menangle Waratah heat with Balboa Shannon.
The horse is trained by her father Andy, and will now head to Menangle for a $20,000 final.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.