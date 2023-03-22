Mercifully shaded by a tree, amid stifling heat at the Gipps Street sports fields, Kaitlyn Self gave the speeding-dating version of her life.
Self had just led Kootingal to victory in the Jan Johnson Cup, an annual pre-season tournament for women.
She has never before coached at that level, a stint coaching Kootingal's under-18 women's side her only previously head mentoring role.
"It was a really good outcome for all the girls," she said of the Johnson Cup triumph.
So was the decision, 15 years ago, that resulted in Self and her family relocating from Toukley to Tamworth in order to be closer to her grandparents.
It was a "very positive" move, she said, "and we've been able to branch out and learn new things".
Self said she was able to "grow really good friendships" and "appreciate" her life.
My dad lives down there [the Central Coast], so I get the best of both worlds by being able to visit the coast and still have a quiet life up here.
Self finished year 12 at Tamworth High, but university was not for her.
For the past four years she has worked at a foster-care agency in Tamworth, where she is the lead administrator.
In keeping with that position, she presents as an efficient person - her words delivered in a matter-of-a-fact manner.
She said of her job: "I help the teams out by lessening their load by doing a lot of their admin stuff. Which allows them to put more time into helping those kids, which is good."
Self played for Kootingal Purple last season. But a knee reconstruction was causing her "problems" and keeping her off the field, she said
"I'm hoping I'll be able to get back, but we'll see what happens."
Kootingal will not field first- and reserve-grade men's sides this season due to a lack of players.
However, Self said: "We've definitely had a lot more ladies sign up this year [than last year], which is really nice for women in football.
And it will be good to see the comp start, so we can get back out on the field.
Kootingal were awarded the Jan Johnson Cup after winning their three round games on Saturday. There were no finals due to the heat.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
I'm passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I'm genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
