The Northern Daily Leader
Home/National Sport/A-League

Kaitlyn Self finds fulfilment in working for the greater good

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated March 22 2023 - 7:33pm, first published 6:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kim Sharpe, Kaitlyn Self and Aimee Faulkner celebrate Kootingal's Jan Johnson Cup triumph. Picture Gareth Gardner

Mercifully shaded by a tree, amid stifling heat at the Gipps Street sports fields, Kaitlyn Self gave the speeding-dating version of her life.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.