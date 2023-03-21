Those passing by Jack Woolaston Oval on Tuesday afternoon might have wondered why there were droves of children all over the field.
The answer was simple: they had come to meet their heroes.
A handful of the Sydney Roosters spent the day in Tamworth visiting the children in local schools, before ending with a two-and-a-half hour meet and greet at the home of the North Tamworth Bears.
"Everyone's been really accommodating, it's good to be out here," Roosters front-rower, Lindsay Collins, said.
"Tamworth is a bit further out, they probably don't see NRL players too much. To get out here to these regional towns and be amongst it all is really good."
Collins was joined by the likes of Luke Keary, women's captain Jess Sergis, Joseph Sua'ali'i and Roosters legend Anthony Minichello, who all spent time taking photos, signing jerseys and balls, and speaking with many of the kids.
"The kids and the people have been amazing, and really welcomed us," Sergis said.
"It's nice to give back. We don't get to do it often, so we don't take it for granted."
What also pleased Sergis was the number of women and girls in attendance.
When she was young, the 25-year-old rarely had other women in sport to look up to. Now, as a player, she hopes to be that example to the next generation.
"It was a little bit different back then, it was all males," Sergis said.
"To be here and represent the female side of it is really special, and it gives those girls something to look forward to and look up to."
