Thomas McDougall warmed up for his NSW Junior State Age Championships debut by breaking five records at the Kootingal Moonbi Club Championships.
Held over Friday night and Sunday, more than 200 personal bests were swum and 22 club records broken.
McDougall bettered the existing times in the 10 years 50m backstroke, butterfly and freestyle, 100m freestyle, and 200m individual medley.
It was the ideal lead-in to this weekend's state championships, where he will swim in all three 50m events, as well as the 100m butterfly.
Due to age restrictions it is the first time he has been eligible to compete at the meet. Understandably he is very excited, his mother Olly said.
Aeden Bijnens also qualified in the 11yrs 50m butterfly but won't be taking his place behind the blocks.
He was also among the club championship record breakers, setting new marks in the 11yrs 100m butterfly, 50m freestyle, 50m butterfly and 50m breaststroke.
Hugh Mitchell (13yrs 200m freestyle, 50m freestyle and 50m breaststroke), Colbie Butler (14yrs 200m freestyle, 50m freestyle, 50m breaststroke and 100m freestyle), Ruby Rule (9yrs 50m breaststroke), Robert Murphy (15yrs 50m freestyle), Eve Cannon (13yrs 50m butterfly), Caitlin Grobler (14yrs 50m butterfly and 50m backstroke) and Joe Laurie (13yrs 50m backstroke) also etched their names in the record books.
The final event of the season for many of the swimmers [Olly] McDougall, who is club's publicity officer, said the records and pbs show the hard work they have put in over the summer.
"For some of the swimmers it's their first ever club record too so that's very encouraging for them," she said.
She said they had swimmers from six-years-old right up to 48 participate in the championships.
Up to the under 10s they were able to compete in up to six events and those 11 and over up to 10.
