The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Court and Crime
Exclusive

Russell Lardner, 22, arrested in Susanne Street in Tamworth accused of Armidale ram raid and torching stolen car

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
March 21 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New England Detective Inspector Kingsley Chapman said he was confident of more arrests. Picture by Peter Hardin

A MAN has been captured in Tamworth, accused of stealing an ATM in a ram raid on a New England hotel.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.