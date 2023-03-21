A MAN has been captured in Tamworth, accused of stealing an ATM in a ram raid on a New England hotel.
The Leader can reveal 22-year-old Russell Lardner is behind bars after failing in his bid for bail in Tamworth Local Court.
He was captured about 3am on Monday in Tamworth after a manhunt by New England police in the wake of a ram raid on a hotel in Armidale last week.
Detectives will allege he torched a getaway car used in the theft of the ATM - and cash inside the machine - from the hotel.
The hotel in Rusden Street in Armidale was targeted about 4.30am on March 15.
New England police have confirmed a silver Hyundai Santa Fe wagon - which was reported stolen - was used by offenders to reverse up to the doors of the Rusden Street hotel.
Police claim three men are pictured on CCTV forcing entry to the hotel and then using a chain to remove the ATM from inside. The offenders then fled the scene.
The ATM - which contained an amount of cash inside - was found dumped in Mays Street in Armidale by police.
Money from inside the ATM had been forcibly removed.
Officers then discovered the stolen Hyundai, as well as a Holden Commodore connected to the offending, burnt out. Police said the stolen vehicles had been abandoned and torched in Middle Farm Road and Dale Crescent.
New England Detective Inspector Kingsley Chapman said the Tamworth arrest was "significant".
"A 22-year-old Armidale man was arrested in Tamworth by Oxley police in Susanne Street at 3am on Monday," he told the Leader.
"Armidale detectives are continuing investigations into the offences."
Lardner appeared in court on charges of being carried in a stolen car; aggravated break-and-enter and commit serious indictable offence; and damaging property by fire worth more than $15,000.
He also faces Tamworth-related charges of being carried in a stolen car; and giving a false name to police; as well as a separate domestic violence-related allegation of assault occasioning actual bodily harm in company.
He was not required to enter pleas in court.
Legal Aid solicitor Yolondie Cherry lodged a big for bail arguing Lardner was an Aboriginal man who had health conditions, but had strong community support and could abide by conditions set by the court, if he was released.
The court heard some of the matters were "serious" and involved a strictly indictable matter, and another of torching property.
The court was told Lardner was on parole for other matters at the time of the alleged offending.
Detective Chapman said police are still hunting the other suspects believed to be involved in the ram raid.
"Investigations are continuing into the identity of a number of co-offenders," Detective Chapman said.
"The offence was captured on CCTV, and police are confident of further arrests."
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
