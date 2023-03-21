A "contingency plan" is in place if a brand new $6.6 million aquatic centre isn't ready to dive into when summer strikes again.
Despite GHD Woodhead getting the job to submit a concept design for the proposed new Quirindi Aquatic Centre, Liverpool Plains Shire Council mayor Doug Hawkins said there was a chance the new pool wouldn't be ready by next summer.
"We've got another pool in the region at Werris Creek that people can access," Cr Hawkins said.
"If the pool does creep into the next season, there's not a great deal we can do about it."
READ ALSO:
The new pool will replace the old watering hole, which Cr Hawkins said was at least 45 years past it's due date.
Because of the ageing infrastructure, council staffed were prepared when the pool closed on-and-off throughout the summer.
"As time goes on there's just more and more issues," Cr Hawkins said.
"Our guys have had to be on the button all the time."
The new aquatic centre is slated to include a new six lane, 50 metre pool with diving blocks, a new filtration plant to comply with NSW Health recommendations, a water play feature for children, amenity upgrades and disability access.
After a pool user attempted to throw a lifeguard in the pool, and staff were met with physical and verbal abuse, Cr Hawkins said he hoped the new facility would help cool down tempers.
He said funding for the new pool will purely come from the $6.6 million grant, to make sure ratepayers aren't forced to fork out their own pennies.
"The only cost to the community will be the ongoing cost of running the pool," he said.
"But with a new, modern pool, it should be reasonable to maintain."
Council staff have conducted community surveys seeking feedback from locals in relation to how they would like to see the project take shape.
Once design and construction plans are finalised, a timeline for the project will be announced.
"It's something that's necessary to the wellbeing of the population," Cr Hawkins said.
"We're an isolated community, there's not a whole heap for people to do."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.