The poetry of Banjo Patterson
The music of Coldplay
The Power of Contemporary Dance.
This production is like no other.
Banjo brilliantly intertwines the life of Banjo Patterson through beautiful new arrangements of Coldplay's great hits, contemporary dance and his very own verse. The beautiful verses of The Man from Snowy River, Clancy of the Overflow and Waltzing Matilda will blend with Clocks, Yellow, Fix You, Paradise, Viva La Vide and more.
This powerful production has blown audiences away with its unique execution. It's a theatrical secret that is only shared live.
Join us for this wonderful show at the Capitol Theatre for one night only, Friday March 31.
Based on the book by Alison Lester and play by Finegan Kruckemyer - Are We There Yet? Is the first show in the 2023 Education and Family Series.
"The year I turned eight, Mum and Dad tool us on a trip around Australia. Luke, Billy and I misses school for the whole winter term."
Join 8 year old Grace and her family on their adventurous and often funny expedition across the country, visiting iconic Australian landmarks along the way including the Great Australian Bight, Uluru, Surfers Paradise and the Sydney Opera House.
This classic book is brought to life on stage, with songs, fun (and maybe some quokkas!) for children ages 3 -10 and their adults. This adaptation brings to life the celebration of family, love and the diversity and beauty of Australia.
Sit back, relax, enjoy the sites of Australia and share the adventure with Grace and her family.
At the Capitol Theatre Tuesday 28 March at 6pm.
To book for these and many more shows available at the Entertainment Venues, either book online at entertainmentvenuces.com.au or call Capitol Theatre Box Office on 67675200.
