TAMWORTH Pride should be more involved with young people, and be as full of as many rainbow community members as possible, according to its new president.
Will Weller feels more like himself than ever before. He came out as trans at the age of 35, and at 42, sees himself at the end of that journey.
"I didn't really have the language for how I felt until I was in my late 30s, and it started to become more normal for people to be able to be trans," he said.
"I didn't feel like I was in the right body."
Mr Weller joined Tamworth Pride five years ago, in order to push himself through his social anxiety.
"It does help me foster those social opportunities that I find really difficult," he said.
He sees his new role as president as being part of a team, and he's excited to form new ideas, and carry on former president Diane Harris' vision.
Ms Harris is stepping down, but will still be an active member of the group. After five years, she said her legacy has been filling a gap in LGBTQI+ representation in Tamworth.
"It's been a really successful five years, and considering two of those were COVID, it's pretty astounding to go from where we were five years ago, to where we are now," she said.
The group will host a trans day of visibility at 6pm, March 31 at Tamworth Regional Gallery, providing a venue for trans people to meet.
Ms Harris is also gearing up to return to the second season of Better Date Than Never, a TV show helping lonely hearts find love.
"I think that they are really trying to find me somebody to connect with," she said.
"I'm hoping that this time it works."
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
