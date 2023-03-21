The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News

Will Weller is Tamworth Pride's new president, Diane Harris steps aside

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
March 21 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Will Weller is the new president of Tamworth Pride. Picture by Peter Hardin

TAMWORTH Pride should be more involved with young people, and be as full of as many rainbow community members as possible, according to its new president.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Journalist

Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.