A MAN who fleeced a wool bale worth thousands of dollars from a private property has avoided spending time behind bars.
Theo John Burnham was convicted and handed a 16-month custodial sentence to be served in the community after pleading guilty to four charges in Armidale Local Court.
As part of the order, Burnham must do 100 hours of community service, keep off drugs and alcohol, and engage in rehabilitation.
He must also pay $2269.40 in compensation to an Inverell wool broking company, magistrate Mark Richardson ordered.
The total sentence takes into account two counts of larceny; as well as destroying or damaging property; and recklessly dealing with the proceeds of crime.
The police case was that Burnham stole a bale of wool worth $5000 from a property on Glen Ross Road, on the outskirts of Guyra, in September, last year.
He was initially accused of selling it on to brokers in Inverell, about an hour south east of Guyra, afterwards.
Burnham failed to pull the wool over the eyes of New England police investigating the reported theft, and he was charged about 10 days later at Guyra Police Station, on September 23.
Police said at the time the wool bale had been recovered.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
