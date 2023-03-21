Students at Tamworth West and Oxley Vale public schools cast a sea of orange to celebrate togetherness and connection for Harmony Day, on Tuesday.
The schools served up a variety of activities from arts and crafts to food tasting and games, to help spread the message of diversity and inclusivity around this year's theme of everybody 'Living in Harmony'.
Tamworth West Public School deputy principal Sara Spinks said it was important for the school to celebrate the day, because it recognises a wide variety of cultures and traditions.
"How many days recognise and celebrate cultural diversity," she said.
Students and teachers donned shades of orange, the official colour of the day, to signify communication and diversity.
"So this is a pretty special day and our students love the dressing up as part of the day," Ms Spinks said.
The children also had the opportunity to explore a variety of international foods.
"So, our canteen organised and staff organised cultural foods from around the world that the students could order and taste," Ms Spinks said.
Across town, Oxley Vale Public School kicked off their week of activities with an assembly to showcase the multiculturalism and diversity of their community.
Students listened to guest speakers from the multicultural society, and there was a drumming demonstration and a conversation in a different language.
"Some of our students have recently arrived from China," principal Luke Norman said.
"One of our staff members speaks simplified Chinese and was able to ask them questions and interpret."
Mr Norman said even these small interactions are very important, because they highlight to the children some of the challenges that migrant students can face in a new environment.
Students also got to experience local Indigenous culture.
"We had children telling a story in language in the Gomeroi language," Oxley Vale Public School assistant principal Genienne Ellis said.
"A story that our Aboriginal education officer has written and we had that translated into the Kamilaroi language."
It builds on what the students have been doing in the classroom, where children in Years 3 to 6 have been learning the traditional Gomeroi language as part of the school curriculum.
Mr Norman said the day was 'super important' for the kids, as it encourages them to be super inclusive and look beyond their own backgrounds.
"To have that sense of inclusivity and really value the contributions of others and that there is a little bit more outside of their own world," he said.
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
