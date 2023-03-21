The build-up to the 2023 Group 4 season opener continued on the weekend with another round of trial games for a number of the local teams.
Werris Creek, Boggabri, Dungowan, and Moree all played on Saturday, with the first two of those sides at home and the latter two away.
The Magpies (30-6), Kangaroos (30-16), and Boars (20-18) won against the Cardiff Cobras, the Armidale Rams, and the Woolgoolga Seahorses respectively, while Dungowan was felled by the Wingham Tigers.
Also read:
Boggabri coach Shane Rampling told Group 4 Media that "everyone played well" against Armidale, a sentiment generally shared by the coaches of Werris Creek and Moree about their own teams' performances on the weekend.
Dungowan coach Brett Jarrett, however, said the Cowboys got a "kick in the bum" from their loss in hot conditions.
"We started all right but we ran out of puff," he said. "The heat cooked us and Wingham are a good side, they had a few players in the North Coast rep side and were a bit more wound up than us."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.