Olivia Earl and Jacob Wright have capped off medal-winning performances at the Little Athletics NSW State Championships with selection in the state team to compete at the upcoming national titles.
Earl was named in the multi-class, and Wright the under 13, team to represent NSW in Melbourne next month.
It is a reward for a strong year for the Tamworth Athletics Club duo with selection based on results over the past 12 months rather than any one specific event.
Both won gold medals in Sydney on the weekend with Earl leading the way of what was a personal best and medal rush for the club with three golds and a silver, and two state records.
Adding to her ever-growing medal cabinet, she finished first in the under 13/14 multi-class shot put, long jump and discus, and second in the 100m.
Wright meanwhile threw his way to the top of the podium in the under 13 boys discus. He also picked up bronze in the 100m and 200m.
The were among 32 Tamworth athletes that took to the track at the Sydney Olympic Park Athletics Centre, and eight to win medals.
TAC president Tim Earl was "really proud" of how all of the club's representatives performed in what were very hot and humid conditions.
"All the kids did absolutely great," he said.
"Almost every single event they broke a pb."
All up they set "a record number" of pbs for the club.
Abbie Peet and Cooper Wilson also won multiple medals with Peet bringing home silver in the under 15/17 multi-class 100m and 800m and bronze in the 200m and Wilson silver in the under 15 boys high jump and 200m and bronze in the 100m.
In what was his first time competing at the state championships Blaine Cooney was also among the medal winners, claiming silver in the under 11 boys discus. Erica Gidley-Baird snared silver in the under 11 girls high jump, Evan Morrison silver in the under 14 boys 800m while Ben Kelly finished off his little athletics career with bronze in the under 17 boys 200m.
Another highlight was the senior boys relay team clinching the silver.
"It was a very impressive finish from the relay team," Earl said.
"That was super fast."
This coming Friday will be the last club night for the season. That will be followed by the presentation the following Friday.
Kaylee Archbold: U12 high jump - 11th
Indianna Clayton: U10 shot put - 24th
Ruby Clayton: U13 100m - 14th, U13 200m - 14th, 80M hurdles - 8th, U13 long jump - 17th, U13 triple jump - 15th
Blaine Cooney: U11 discus - 2nd, U11 shot put - 11th
Bella Rose Dean: U15 400m - DNS
Olivia Earl: U13 Multi Class shot put - 1st, U13 Multi Class long jump - 1st, U13 Multi Class discus - 1st, U13 Multi Class 100m - 2nd
Jessi Fotheringham: U17 400m - 11th, U17 300m hurdles - 5th, U17 800m - 8th, U17 1500m - 4th
Erica Gidley-Baird: U11 high jump - 2nd
Joshua Goldspink: U14 100m - 19th, U14 90m hurdles - 18th, U14 high jump - 5th, U14 triple jump - 20th
Benjamin Goodwin: U17 triple jump - 18th, U17 javelin - 22nd
Isabella Harding-Brown: U10 high jump - 19th, U10 discus - 4th
Cohen Jones: U11 100m - 18th, U11 200m - 14th, U11 long jump - 14th
Ben Kelly: U17 100m - 5th, U17 200m - 3rd
Jack Kelly: U14 800m - 13th, U14 1500m - 19th
Matilda Lace: U13 100m - DNS, U13 200m - DQ, U13 400m - 7th
Lewis Lesslie: U15 high jump - 9th
Imogen McKenzie: U14 400m - 16th, U14 200m hurdles - 15th, U14 800m - 13th, U14 1500m - DNS, U14 1500m walk - 4th
Oscar McMurtrie: U11 400m - DNS
Patrick Miskle: U10 200m - 12th; U10 60m hurdles - 14th
Evan Morrison: U14 400m - 9th, U14 800m - 2nd, U14 1500m - 10th, U14 triple jump - DNS
Lachlan Mulligan: U13 800m - 10th, U13 1500m - 7th
Isabel O'Connell: U13 800m - 9th, U13 400m - 12th
Abbie Peet: U15 Multi Class 100m - 2nd, U15 Multi Class 200m - 3rd, U15 Multi Class 800m - 2nd
Jacob Price: U9 100m - 10th, U9 200m - 9th, U9 800m - 5th, U9 long jump - DNS
James Sampson: U17 triple jump - DNS
Isabella Sawyer: U17 high jump - 8th, U17 long jump - 13th
Lucy Scanlon: U17 100m hurdles - 15th, U17 discus - 4th
Connor Warner: U13 400m - DNS
Josie Wilkie: U15 shot put - 8th, U15 discus - 17th
Charlotte Williams: U13 discus - DNS
Cooper Wilson: U15 high jump - 2nd, U15 100m - 3rd, U15 200m - 2nd
Jacob Wright: U13 discus - 1st, U13 shot put - 4th, U13 long jump - DNS, U13 100m - 3rd, U13 200m - 3rd
Senior Boys Relay - 2nd
Senior Girls Relay - 8th
