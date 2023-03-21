Yellow Brick Road in Tamworth offers financial services to an array of clients Advertising Feature

Branch principal and wealth manager Cameron Inman says Yellow Brick Road offers solutions for first home buyers, investment properties, refinancing, construction and self-employed borrowers.

AS interest rates rise, many homeowners are seeking advice about getting the best deal on their home loan.



Yellow Brick Road branch principal and wealth manager Cameron Inman urges people to seek the advice of a broker.

"By law, we have to find you the best deal we can for our clients," Cameron says.



"We offer you all of our experience and skills in looking at your situation."

Operating in Tamworth since February 2022, Yellow Brick Road aims to provide quality mortgage advice and offers a spectrum of services including those for first-home buyers, refinancing, business loans, agri-loans, commercial, car and equipment.

Cameron operates the Yellow Brick Road with wife Harmony.

Cameron specialises in the commercial and business area, while Harmony looks after the home loan side of the business.

"We are also here to just be of assistance, if we cannot help a client, we can hopefully put them on the right path to getting to their goal," Cameron says.

"Best of all, we do all of this at no charge to yourself."

Cameron says he enjoys being part of the community.

"How could you not enjoy working in Tamworth, it is a thriving, rural community," Cameron says.



"Having been away from town for many years before moving back, it's great to see the town going from strength to strength.

"As we are only new to town, it's been our focus to look after the clients and referrals we have been receiving.



"It will be a strong focus of the business to become more associated with some sporting clubs and community groups moving forward."

Cameron says he and Harmony are excited about what the future holds for Yellow Brick Road.

"Keep a look out for our new shop front opening soon, and becoming a part this wonderful community we get to call home," he says.

Yellow Brick Road was formed by Mark Bouris, the executive chairman, as a national branch network in Australian suburbs and towns where people live and work.

The business offers a one-go-to financial expert to help you achieve your financial goals.