The sick and injured will have more ambulances at the ready across Tamworth as paramedics take another step in their industrial action ahead of Saturday's election.
In the week beginning 7 am on Tuesday, all non-urgent patients will be offloaded at the hospital's waiting room, Tamworth paramedic and Health Services Union (HSU) delegate Brian Bridges said.
This is so that crews are "available to respond to real emergencies" instead of having up to ten ambulances on "bed block" at the local emergency department, Mr Bridges said.
He said ambulances are often having to wait between 30 minutes and up to four hours before they can be freed up to fetch other patients.
People with minor injuries and those who have not kept up with doctors' orders to keep themselves healthy, will be among those dropped off.
However, patients under 16 and those older than 64 years of age who have been transported to the hospital via ambulance will not be left in waiting rooms.
Paramedics across NSW are calling for uncapped wages in line with their counterparts in other states and for greater recognition of their skill set as part of their Five Weeks of Fury launched on February 1.
It comes nearly two weeks after paramedics stopped billing patients by refusing to jot down debit details in their week-long switch from computer to paper-based records.
Mr Bridges said they currently have 8,000 of the 10,000 signatures needed to have their demands debated in parliament, which he said would go ahead regardless of who wins the next state election.
A statement from NSW Health said they have engaged in extensive and ongoing discussions with the HSU about their proposals for the future of the paramedic workforce.
"In light of the industrial action, all local health districts have plans in place to seek to ensure all patients continue to receive safe and appropriate care," a spokesperson said.
Chalked-up ambulances with slogans will remain on the streets of Tamworth until the election on March 25.
