Health

NSW paramedics to drop patients at emergency waiting rooms

RG
By Rachel Gray
March 22 2023 - 6:00am
Tamworth paramedic and Health Services Union delegate Brian Bridges says they need uncapped wages and better recognition of their skills. Picture by Peter Hardin

The sick and injured will have more ambulances at the ready across Tamworth as paramedics take another step in their industrial action ahead of Saturday's election.

Local News

