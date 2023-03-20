A TAMWORTH brigade has some bragging rights among its members after a podium finish at the firefighting championships.
The Kootingal-Moonbi Rural Fire Service (RFS) brigade - a team of volunteer firefighters - has claimed second at the 2023 Northern Region firefighting championships.
The team travelled to Swansea at Lake Macquarie for the weekend of gruelling competition and didn't come home empty handed, either.
The team claimed second overall, as well as first in the out-of-zone area teams.
The winners were a Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) team from Wyong, with second place going to Kootingal-Moonbi RFS and the Wangi team - who hosted the event - claiming third spot.
Scorching conditions just added to the competition. Twenty teams made up of firefighters from 30 different stations across NSW descended on Swansea for the titles.
Teams competed over two days in 11 separate events designed to enhance their operational skills and make sure they're ready to respond in the event of an emergency.
The skills that were tested included using fire trucks, pumping, hose events, use of specialist breathing apparatus and rescues.
FRNSW hosts the competition, but firefighters from across the country and agencies are invited to take part with a bit of friendly rivalry between the brigades.
The top scoring teams now will head to Cootamundra in August for the state championships.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
