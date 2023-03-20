Rare piece of history with modern style

The original railway gatekeeper's home, this is a rare opportunity to acquire a piece of East Tamworth's history, with this property not having been on the market since 1992.
This historic home was built in the 1880s and has superior custom joinery, as well as an impressive range of traditional style with modern day features to create the perfect blend of classical and contemporary, including beautiful, polished timber flooring that is just one part of this rich history, originally acquired from a shearing shed.
"Upon arrival you are greeted by magnificent period features, including American redwood shingles, high quality woollen carpet, 12ft ceilings, and large timber bay windows. agent Jacqui Powell says.
Upstairs are three bedrooms, with a fourth bedroom and en suite located on the main floor. Bedrooms two and three have built-in wardrobes.
"The master suite is simply breathtaking, with a leafy outlook and a light airy feel," Jacqui says.
The main bathroom upstairs features a corner bath and separate shower, while the main bathroom on the main level has a shower-and-bath combo and a timber vanity with both having marble tiles, creating a luxurious feeling.
The kitchen and meals area are the perfect hub for entertaining family and friends, with marble stone benchtops, a walk-in pantry, Ilve oven and gas cooktop, and great storage. A breakfast bar completes this fantastic space. The formal dining area is ideal for hosting dinner parties, while the formal living area with its conventional fireplace is the perfect place to relax.
"This home is perfect for entertaining with its spacious open-plan kitchen and dining area," Jacqui says.
Head out to the deck to enjoy the serenity of the beautifully manicured gardens. The guest bedroom with an en suite is perfect for hosting friends or family.
The multiple split system air conditioners keep the temperature just right or if you are looking for more ambiance the conventional wood fireplace is the perfect place to settle on a cold winter's night.
There's a media room and if you're looking for a place to work from home, a presidential office.
"This historic home is a rare chance to acquire a great entertaining space that is perfect for hosting guests and creating lasting memories," Jacqui says.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.