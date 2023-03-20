The Northern Daily Leader
22 Hill Street, East Tamworth, is on the market for $1.5 million

Updated March 20 2023 - 5:33pm, first published 4:37pm
Property of the week | 22 Hill Street, East Tamworth

Rare piece of history with modern style
  • 4 bedrooms
  • 3 bathrooms
  • 2-car garage
  • PRICE: $1.5 million
  • INSPECT: By appointment
  • AGENCY: Partner Now Property
  • AGENT: Jacqui Powell
  • CONTACT: 0419444564

The original railway gatekeeper's home, this is a rare opportunity to acquire a piece of East Tamworth's history, with this property not having been on the market since 1992.

