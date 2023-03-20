Throughout the course of the 2022/23 season, Bective East has had one of the most consistent batting lineups in the Tamworth first grade competition.
With the likes of Jye Paterson, Abel Carney, and Ben Taylor in their ranks (all of whom are among the top 10 run-scorers for the season), the Bulls have scattered many bowling attacks to all corners this year.
But none of that mattered on Sunday, when Tamworth City United's bowlers ran roughshod in the second day of the semi-final at No. 1 Oval.
"[The wicket] started to do a little bit on the second day," City United captain, Tait Jordan, said.
"Jack [McVey] got one to rise off a length and get Archie McMaster out, but most of the time it was pretty good. I think we just kept it tight."
Jordan and McVey split the bulk of the wickets, with four apiece as Bective was bowled out for 118 in just over 46 overs. Batting at number five, Ben Taylor was the standout for the Bulls with 48 not out.
Following Saturday's effort, in which City scored 7-241 thanks in large part to Callum Henry's unbeaten 74, Jordan was confident they could pull out the win.
"It's easier to bowl after you put runs on the board, it's less pressure," he said.
The victory propels City to their first grand final in Jordan's memory. Their most recent premiership, he said, came in 1996, and he feels honoured to captain the side to a long-awaited shot at glory.
"It definitely feels special to be a part of it and to be the captain of the side," Jordan said.
"To think this side could do something that hasn't been done for 27 years brings a little bit of extra motivation."
