Tamworth Regional Conservatorium of Music Open Day a real treat for visitors

Updated March 20 2023 - 2:39pm, first published 2:30pm
Tamworth Regional Conservatorium of Music was full of visitors and students at their Open Day 2023 on Saturday, February 18 2023. They met with teachers, staff and volunteers and enjoyed the musical sounds by both staff and students.

