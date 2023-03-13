Tamworth Regional Conservatorium of Music was full of visitors and students at their Open Day 2023 on Saturday, February 18 2023. They met with teachers, staff and volunteers and enjoyed the musical sounds by both staff and students.
The free sausage sizzle was popular, gelato was on offer, and of course plenty of music was enjoyed.
Visitors had the opportunity to observe several classes including Early Childhood Music, try out an instrument, do some colouring in and even buy second hand music.
Performances were held by teachers and students - Strings, Brass and Woodwind, Vocalists and Piano, Rock Jam, Djembes, ukuleles, Boomwhackers.
A big thanks to the Conservatorium's student and family volunteers.
High Tea featured guest strings Acacia Quartet. High Tea was served in fine china and tasty treats were enjoyed.
For more information, contact Noelene Bosworth at Tamworth Regional Conservatorium of Music on 02 67666911.
