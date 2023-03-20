NSW Votes March 25 with the Tamworth electorate deciding the fate of the nationally food and water Security important Liverpool Plains and ranges food and fibre bowl and the underground aquifers that sustain it.
And, the multi million agriculture industry that services it, including Agquip.
If ravaged by CSG, estimated water end time 2040, if that, which not only affects Liverpool Plains and Ranges, but also rural centres, like Quirindi and Gunnedah.
All being part of the giant underground water Liverpool Plains bathtub, they may cease to exist.
For evidence, research the CSG induced food and fibre bowls wreckage on Darling Downs, QLD.
Do not rely on Tamworth incumbent Water Minister to save Liverpool Plains/Ranges. Please follow his Fail Trail.
1. Does not support agriculture, being no show to support farmers at Save the Liverpool Plains Rally Feb. 25., therefore losing all credibility and showing no integrity. Both NSW Ag Minister Dugald Saunders and Water Minister should have supported.
2. When elected in 2007, went on public record, stating he would cross the floor on matters important to the state and Tamworth. In twelve years, never has crossed the floor or presented private members bills on important issues, because he has merely followed Party instructions and not acted in electorates best interests.
Therefore, Tamworth incumbent never crossed the floor to vote against, or present a private members bill on:
1. Privatisation of electricity, being Poles and Wires, thereby plunging NSW into energy chaos.
2. Stopping Mining on the Liverpool Plains and Ranges or any other NSW based national important Food and Fibre Bowl.
3. Stopping proposed Hunter Valley Gas Pipeline and CSG extraction on the Liverpool Plains and Ranges by National Party donor Santos.
4. Stopping proposed Hunter Valley Gas Pipeline to follow Newcastle Mooki Thrust/Fault, the same one that caused Newcastle earthquake and is still active.
4. Stopping Hunter New England Health continunence in its current unworkable form causing hardship for rural people seeking reliable medical and hospital services.
5. Supporting creation of New England Northwest Health Service, as proposed by the hardworking ethical Member for Northern Tablelands, on behalf of his electorate.
6. Has not acted on renewables land use conflicts in his own backyard, be it Nundle Windfarm or CSG on the Liverpool Plains.
Since 2007, for 12 long years Tamworth incumbent has been fence sitting, representing National Party interests but not Tamworth electorate with Fail Trail of inaction becoming progressively worse.
Come March 25, support locally based independent integrity supporting agriculture on the Liverpool Plains and ranges, as this nationally important food and fibre bowl, only has one chance.
Do not risk the future of agriculture by electing a fence sitter following Liberal National Party donor induced instructions, thereby not representing the electorate's essential needs. Fly in fly out not locally based candidates pose the same risk.
NO food and fibre NO water NO us.
James Marshall Guider, Mt Parry
