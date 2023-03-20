The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Oztag: Tamworth 30's mens and senior mixed make quarter finals at Oztag Senior NSW State Championships

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated March 21 2023 - 12:48pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth Senior Oztag coordinator Pam Potts was really happy with the Taipans' sides performance at the State Championships at Coffs Harbour on the weekend. Picture Gareth Gardner

The efforts of the 30s men's to reach the quarter finals was one of the highlights of Tamworth's showing at the Oztag Senior NSW State Championships at Coffs Harbour on the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.