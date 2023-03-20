The efforts of the 30s men's to reach the quarter finals was one of the highlights of Tamworth's showing at the Oztag Senior NSW State Championships at Coffs Harbour on the weekend.
And for Tamworth Senior Oztag coordinator Pam Potts not entirely unexpected.
Potts thought going in they had a good chance of doing well.
Their quarter final appearance was something of a first for the Taipans.
"This is the first time the 30s men have made it through to the finals in the top division (previously they had in Division 2 back when there was two divisions)," she said.
"It was a huge step up for them."
Their run was ended by Penrith (1) 8-4.
The senior mixed also made the final eight and weren't far off the semi-finals going down by only two tries to Souths in their quarter-final.
It was a challenging weekend for all of the teams and not just because they were taking on the best teams in the state.
"It was so damn hot," Potts said.
"Just the humidity.
"I think that was what our guys struggled with the most."
"We generally have a dry heat in Tamworth."
The sweat was just dripping off them.
All things considered she was overall "really happy" with the performance of the Taipans sides, especially to see them getting more competitive.
The open mixed were another side she had high hopes for, and "unlucky" not to make it through to the finals day.
After winning all three of their games on Friday, they then lost two of their three on Saturday which put them third in their pool (only the first two went through).
It was disappointing to just miss out like they did, Potts said, but good to see them so competitive.
The 40s men had a tough time of it with their best result a 4-all draw against Newcastle. The 20s mixed meanwhile mixed in a win and a draw with a couple of close losses.
"They did well for a new young side," she said, with a number of the side just out of the juniors.
Another highlight was Bailey Betts, who is one of the association's younger referees, being awarded the 40s women's grand final.
The attention from a representative perspective now turns to the Nationals, which will be in November. Potts said they'll start trialing for those sides around late July/early August.
In the more immediate is the kick-off of the various winter competitions the week starting May 1.
Online registrations open this Friday (March 24).
