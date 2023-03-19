A FIREFIGHTER has been arrested during a midnight police operation, accused of deliberately lighting a series of suspicious blazes.
The 19-year-old is in police custody in Tamworth after officers swooped near Quirindi about midnight on Sunday.
He was arrested and taken to Tamworth Police Station for questioning before he was charged with seven counts of intentionally causing fire and being reckless as to its spread.
Police will allege the teenager is a volunteer firefighter with the Rural Fire Service (RFS).
Since the start of the month, seven separate fires have been sparked in the Warrah Creek area, Oxley police said.
Between March 4 and March 19, the NSW RFS have been called to seven fires in the Swinging Ridges Road and Warrah Creek Road area.
The fires have burnt through more than 1.3 hectares of grassland off the roadside as well as paddocks on private property, police allege.
The RFS alerted police who launched an investigation.
Quirindi police, together with RFS investigators, have been looking into the fires and moved on Sunday night to arrest their target.
The 19-year-old was arrested and has been refused bail to front Tamworth Local Court on Monday.
Police said investigations into the fires are continuing.
