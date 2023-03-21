When Lucy Hooker first picked up a lawn bowl it was more about alleviating boredom than any great desire to play the sport.
But from her first experience she was hooked.
Now any opportunity to be on the green she is, whether that be just having a bowl after school or playing of a weekend.
It is her happy place; her "escape".
"If I'm having a bad day I'll just drive myself to the bowling green and have a few bowls and it will make me feel better," she said.
"You have to block everything out. You really get to be by yourself.
"Also if you're doing that you can put your earphones in and play music and just actually escape."
She hasn't however always shared such a deep passion for the sport. In fact initially she found it boring.
As she tells of how she got involved, her dad Matt played so she was always at the club watching him.
"I was pretty bored sitting around so I was like I might as well give it a go if I'm going to be here every weekend," Hooker said.
About 12 at the time, the soon-to-be 18-year-old hasn't looked back since starting to play competitively.
Recently she was named in the NSW junior representative and development squad for 2023.
One of 18 girls in the 40-strong squad, from which the players to represent the NSW Junior Blues at various tournaments will be selected, Hooker said it was "very exciting" and brought her "a lot of joy and happiness".
Not that it's the first time she has been part of the squad. She first made it in 2018 and has featured regularly ever since.
Due to turn 18 on March 25, she won't be able to compete in all of the events but is hopeful of making the squad for a test series against Queensland later in the year.
Gunnedah Services Club's Ella Cameron and Manilla's Tarnee Ingram were named in the girls squad alongside Hooker while Wee Waa's Dustyn Allen and Gunnedah's Tim Thorning made the boys squad.
As she now prepares to step out of the juniors and up to the under 25s Hooker, who plays her bowls out of South Tamworth after moving over from West Tamworth earlier in the year, admits it is intimidating going back to being the baby of the age division.
At the same time she welcomes the challenge; it's one of things she loves about the game.
"I love having to challenge myself mentally and physically," she said.
The Tamworth High student also loves meeting and playing with and against new people, and the travel.
So far she counted she has played at 14 different places around the state.
"I love ticking them off. It's like a little map I get to go through," she said.
