Liverpool Plains local Carmen Ronald said she felt proud and joyful as one of 12 women sashaying along the runway to showcase the best of Australian cotton.
Mrs Ronald, the wife of a cotton farmer and organiser of Fibre to Fashion lunch at the Spring Ridge Country Club on March 18, said the event was so popular that it sold out within five minutes after tickets went online.
"It was nearly 100 per cent word-of-mouth with virtually no advertising," Mrs Ronald said.
She said it took about nine months to plan, during which time they "planted the seed" by talking to people about the ladies' luncheon that was capped at 100.
The event was held to mark some of the achievements made by women forging change in sustainability and technology, communities, and workplaces.
About 77 per cent of women represent the local fashion and textile industry and one in four growers of the wider industry are female, Mrs Ronald said.
The day kicked-off with drinks, canapes, a sit-down lunch, before Mrs Ronald and a group of women from the Spring Ridge Country Club Committee modelled the designs of guest speaker Emma Bond.
Ms Bond spoke about the durability, versatility, performance and sustainability of Australian cotton, describing the textile as "a hero fabric".
"It is vital that we re-humanise the story of how our clothes are made so that our clothes stay in use for longer," Ms Bond, the co-creator of Australian fashion brand Madi and Pip, said.
"Sharing the stories of our makers - starting back at the fibre - is fundamental to this."
Australian cotton is one of the nation's biggest exports, averaging about $1.64 billion every year between 2017 and 2020, as it is sent to places such as Vietnam, Turkey and Thailand to be turned into garments.
And though cotton exports hit a low during the pandemic in 2020 due to COVID restrictions and competition from synthetic fibres, demand again on the rise.
