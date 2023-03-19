The Northern Tigers only had themselves to blame after losing 16-12 to the Illawarra South Coast Dragons in a Laurie Daley Cup semi-final at Wollongong.
So says Tigers coach Darryl Rando.
The veteran mentor said his charges simply made too many mistakes, although he rightly praised them for their fighting spirit.
"We beat ourselves - just dropped too much ball, at the end of the day," Rando said. "Big games like that, you can't do it."
Read also:
In Sunday morning's clash, the Tigers were unable to reproduce the form that swept them into the finals: three successive wins in which they continually got better.
Ahead of the semi-final, they lost in-form No 1 Charlie Henderson after he was concussed in a non-football incident.
On a hot day, the Dragons established a 12-0 lead after 30 minutes via two converted tries, before the Tigers hit back through a 33rd minute try to No 9 Jack Foley that Kaleb Hope converted.
A short time later, Tigers No 6 Jordan Hamlin crossed, Hope added the extras and it was 12-12.
But in the 45th minutes, Dragons No 12 Jarrah Gaia Treweek scored the match-winner.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.