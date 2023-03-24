Boasting a magnificent beard, shaved head, and sturdy frame, Dalton Desmond-Walker certainly looks like a viking. And on the field, his aggressive style of play does call to mind stories of the legendary Nordic berserkers.
But catch him off the field, and his intimidating figure gives way to a bubbly, talkative personality which doesn't really match his bearded bulk.
And in his first match for the North Tamworth Bears at Jack Woolaston Oval on Saturday, Desmond-Walker impressed coach Paul Boyce.
"Dalton had a good first up hit-out with us, he's been a handy pickup," Boyce said.
"He rocked up during the week and had a good start, I don't think he's going to look back."
Boyce certainly hopes that the forward can continue his bright start for the Bears in their second home trial match this weekend against the Denman Devils.
Fans of Group 4 Rugby League might not be familiar with Desmond-Walker, and for good reason.
The 28-year-old grew up in Western Sydney, and is freshly returned to Australia after a five-year stint in the UK. He landed in the North West region as "a bit of a tourist", and was initially linked with the Boggabri Kangaroos before a change of plans saw him make the move to the Bears within the last fortnight.
"It was just a matter of different arrangements," Desmond-Walker said.
"It's rugby league, nothing's ever in concrete and we parted ways respectfully when a different opportunity arose."
Those who do not know his name may well become familiar with it soon.
Desmond-Walker's time in the UK was spent playing for a handful of semi-professional clubs, including the West Wales Raiders, Keighley Cougars, and Bradford Bulls.
Personal circumstances brought him home in December, and he said it has been "a bit of a whirlwind" since.
"A friend passed away, and I became an uncle," Desmond-Walker said.
"It was an emotional situation, and I hadn't been home in a while so I thought I'd come home, reset, and see what happens."
Now based in Gunnedah, Desmond-Walker works as a landscaper. Though that is no doubt a physically demanding job, it won't stop him bringing his trademark energy to the field for North Tamworth.
"We've got a really good squad," he said.
"I'm a simple front-rower. Run hard, tackle hard, effort areas, close the gate, and just bring energy.
"I know it's a winter sport, but we're playing country rugby league so it's hot out there. So if I can bring some energy out there, it helps."
