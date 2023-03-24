The Northern Daily Leader
Dalton Desmond-Walker joins Tamworth Bears ahead of trial

By Zac Lowe
March 24 2023 - 11:33am
Don't let his appearance fool you, Dalton Desmond-Walker is a sweetheart underneath his imposing exterior. Picture by Zac Lowe.

Boasting a magnificent beard, shaved head, and sturdy frame, Dalton Desmond-Walker certainly looks like a viking. And on the field, his aggressive style of play does call to mind stories of the legendary Nordic berserkers.

