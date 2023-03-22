They say the apple doesn't fall far from the tree.
And rarely has there been a better example of that adage than Josh Schmiedel.
The hulking North Tamworth Bears second rower is the eldest son of Mick Schmiedel, who announced earlier this month that 2023 would be the last of his 30-year-long coaching career.
After two decades of playing first grade rugby league, Josh confirmed that this year will "more than likely" be his last as a player as he battles to keep his body together for another year.
"I've played here since I was 17 in first grade," Schmiedel said.
"I went away for a few years, in Newcastle and Aberdeen, but I always wanted to finish up here."
While both Schmiedel men made similar announcements within weeks of each other, Josh insisted his father's decision had no bearing on his own.
What drove it, he said, was primarily his desire to finish his career on his terms, rather than succumb to a forced retirement if he continues to play through the eye injury on which he had multiple surgeries last year, and is scheduled for another in 2023.
"It'll be hard to come down here and not be playing," Josh said.
"But at some stage I've got to call it quits, and I don't want to call it when I'm not able to do the things I want to be able to do."
While the timing of their announcements is a coincidence, Josh said, he expressed admiration of his father's passion, which remains undiminished after a lifetime in rugby league.
Though he joked it could get "a bit annoying" at times, Josh can't fault his father's dedication - which he obviously shares.
"It's his passion, it's what he loves, and he puts his heart into it all," Josh said.
But thoughts of his likely retirement will not distract Josh from the task at hand.
This year also marks the first in which he will undertake the co-captaincy of the Bears. He takes his new responsibility seriously, and said it is a "privilege" to lead the team alongside Scott Blanch.
"This could be my last year of footy, and I'm focused on trying to be a leader," Josh said.
"I don't want to go out on a nothing year, I want to give it my all."
