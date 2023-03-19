Investigations are under way after a ute overturned at a notorious intersection near Kootingal.
Police say no one was injured in the crash at the intersection of Sandy Road, Porcupine Lane and the New England Highway at around 4pm on Saturday, March 18.
Police, fire, and ambulance were called to the scene and investigations continue into what caused the crash, which littered the road with debris.
Residents have repeatedly warned the government of unsafe road conditions near the intersection, as Pocrupine Lane (a residential road) directly intersects with the New England Highway and there is no egress lane to give motorists time to accelerate.
As the New England Highway is a state government road, residents have made submissions detailing their concerns to Transport for NSW, who said last month they'd provide "enhanced signage and line marking" as a result.
A Transport for NSW spokesperson told the Leader last month a community consultation process was carried out for the Kootingal project as a whole, with the intersection upgrade part of a wider, $8.5 million plan to increase safety on the highway.
There have been a number of crashes at the intersection, including one in March, 2022, which saw five people injured, and another serious crash in October, 2021.
Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
