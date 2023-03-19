Tamworth's highly-anticipated return to State League competition arrived last night, but it was derailed by inconsistency and a great defensive display from the visiting Canberra Gunners Academy.
After a strong opening quarter in which they took a decisive 25-19 lead, the Thunderbolts struggled to maintain their shooting accuracy at the Tamworth Sports Dome.
"I thought we started very well," Tamworth coach, Kane Butler, said after the game.
"We were scoring the ball and we got 25 points in the first quarter which was pleasing."
That first-quarter effort was followed by three stanzas in which Canberra limited the Thunderbolts to a further 45 points.
The final score of 82-70 left Butler visibly disappointed, but the young coach recognised that there were still plenty of positives to come from their performance.
"After the first game, it's great to know what you've got to improve in," he said.
"I thought Scott McGann, our captain, him rebounding for us was huge. We didn't do a good job rebounding the ball ... Scott did a great job.
"Jake [Larkham] did a huge job, Izack Fuller did a huge job on dogging the ball at some stages. So there's some positives, but we really need to clean up the negatives."
