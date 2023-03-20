Taxi driver Ryan Newberry, affectionately known as 'Tamworth's bearded cabbie', will need a new nickname after taking part in the World's Greatest Shave on Friday.
Mr Newberry raised $3000 for the Leukemia Foundation through a combination of donations, raffles, and contributions from small businesses.
"I was actually quite surprised when after only a few hours of doing it there was $500 on my Facebook page already," he said.
The highest individual contribution came from an auction on who would have the honour of shaving off the first chunk of the titular beard, which alone raised $300.
It's not Mr Newberry's first time in the spotlight, having become a viral sensation in 2018 for rescuing a family's vacation.
After the shave, however, his kids say they barely recognise him, much less his regular customers.
"I hadn't shaved my chin in about 20 years ... my daughters have never seen me with a shaved face. When I put the pictures up on Facebook she sent the spewy emoji and a skull and crossbones so she said it looks gross," Mr Newberry said with a laugh.
The 'cabbie formerly known as bearded' said there's been no end to his amusement since the shave, and that he's grateful to all his friends, family, and local businesses who supported him in his quest to raise money for cancer research.
When asked what his new nickname will be, Mr Newberry laughed and said he's sure the Tamworth community will find something that suits him.
"I'm more than the beard," he said.
Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
