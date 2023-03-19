As the sun beat down on Jack Woolaston Oval yesterday, the scheduled starting time for the North Tamworth Bears' trial match against the Terrigal Sharks slid past without any movement on the field.
It was somewhat understandable, given that it was a trial match, but after a while there were some tongue-in-cheek whispers doing the rounds among spectators that the players didn't want to compete in the 37-degree heat.
As it turned out, the delay was caused by issues with the Sharks' team bus, and the match began just 10 minutes late.
What followed made North Tamworth coach, Paul Boyce, proud.
"I was pretty happy with how we went," Boyce said.
"Terrigal play a pretty good standard of footy. In almost 40 degrees, to only let in six points ... it's good signs early on for our defence."
Those six points scored by Terrigal were outshone by 16 to the Bears, who consistently threatened the visitors' tryline despite still showing signs of off-season rust.
Technically, though, that was only the first half of the match, which had been divided into quarters due to the heat.
After the half-time break, the Bears' first grade side left the field and their reserve graders took to the park. They proceeded to struggle, conceding several tries including a streak of three in as many sets.
But that was not necessarily surprising, given Terrigal only had the one first grade squad present who played the entirety of the trial.
Regardless, both Boyce and North Tamworth co-captain, Josh Schmiedel, liked the early signs from the side.
And while he was not exactly happy to have played in extreme heat, Schmiedel said it provided a good test for the squad.
"These first games, you expect a few errors and for it to be a bit clunkier than what it was," Schmiedel said.
"[The heat] is a mental drain as well as a physical drain. It's a good way to gauge where we are as a side, and our mentality as well."
North Tamworth will back up Saturday's trial with another against the Denman Devils next weekend, which will also take place in Tamworth.
