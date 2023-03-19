Police and emergency services are advising residents and visitors of NSW to take care of themselves and each other as warmer temperatures extend throughout the weekend.
The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has predicted low-intensity heatwave conditions across much of the state this weekend, with the Tamworth area reaching a high of 37 degrees over the weekend and 36 degrees forecast for Monday.
"The heat can be especially dangerous for more vulnerable members of the community, including babies and children, older people, or those living with an illness," State Emergency Operations Controller Peter Thurtell said.
Police say looking after your health and that of others, including pets and livestock, is vital in the heat.
"If you know someone who may need assistance - particularly if they live alone or are socially-isolated - check-in on them this weekend and make sure they are doing okay and have what they need," Mr Thurtell said.
Mr Thurtell also said current conditions are tough for NSW Rural Fire Service crews.
"If you live in or are visiting a fire-prone area, ensure you stay up to date on fire conditions, and consider the risk of your actions in relation to the fire danger of the day," Mr Thurtell said.
The Tamworth area is forecast a high fire danger rating on Monday and Tuesday.
Emergency services say important advice for beating the heatwave includes:
Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
