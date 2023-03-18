GUNNEDAH Shire Council wants to hear from you, as the town prepares for the return of commercial passenger flights.
It's been 20 years since the last passenger plane left Gunnedah Airport, but council is hopeful this will all change soon.
With upgrades to the tarmac underway, council is in active conversations with businesses and organisation about a getting a commercial air carrier to Gunnedah.
But to seal-the-deal, council is calling for residents to take part in a survey to show the demand for commercial flights is sky high.
READ ALSO:
Mayor Jamie Chaffey said the survey will help show the "interest" there is in direct flights from Gunnedah.
"This is a truly exciting opportunity to form direct transport connection and we need to show the demand is there," he said.
"We need as many people as possible to fill in this survey."
After a budget blowout of more than $4 million, council awarded the tender for the upgrades to Airport Consulting Group in November last year.
Work will include reconstruction of the tarmac, taxiway and the area where aircraft, park, unload and refuel.
With a brand new hospital and koala park sanctuary on the way, Cr Chaffey said more transport options would be crucial going forward.
"Gunnedah shire is a growing and thriving region," he said.
"We are looking forward to continuing to grow, and are looking to address the transport needs of the future."
The survey can be filled out online, or hardcopies are available from the Gunnedah Shire Council building, Gunnedah Shire Library, and the Civic.
The survey will close on March 31.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.