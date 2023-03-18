The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News

Gunnedah Shire Council launches survey seeking demand for air travel

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
March 19 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gunnedah Shire Council hopes commercial flights will soon be available. Picture File

GUNNEDAH Shire Council wants to hear from you, as the town prepares for the return of commercial passenger flights.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.