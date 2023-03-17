Dozens of family, friends and colleagues were giving off an Irish vibe on Friday at the annual David Rixon Memorial Golf Day.
The event at the Tamworth Golf Club pays tribute to a fallen colleague, who was killed in the line of duty 11 years ago.
Senior Constable David Rixon was gunned down in 2012 in West Tamworth, while performing a routine traffic stop.
Organiser of the golf day Senior Constable Aaron Turner said it's a good opportunity for everyone to come together and remember a good mate.
"We have a good lot of officers from Armidale, Gunnedah and Tamworth here today," he said.
"It's a good chance to come together and bond, check in on each other and play a good game of golf."
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
