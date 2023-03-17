The return of Will Menz to Oxley Vale Attunga's lineup, after his third-grade "sabbatical" last season, has given the reigning premiers an energy boost.
So says OVA coach Tim Coates.
Mushies will be back in action on Saturday when the Kevin Johnson Cup and the Jan Johnson Cup are staged in Tamworth.
"It's nice to have Will Menz back," Coates said, adding: "He's reinfused after a year off, sort of, last year ... I think he took a sabbatical and played third grade [for Mushies]."
The "exciting thing" about Menz, the veteran mentor said, was that "you can play him anywhere - except goalkeeper".
"He had two great Australian Cup games ... So looking forward to the year ahead, to see him and those other three people I mentioned all progress."
Those three players are Harry Taylor, Riley Russell and new teen signing Brendan Jarrett.
"Those four [including Menz] have got a lot of energy between them," Coates said.
"Just can't wait for our first trip up the hill on March 25 to play East Armidale," he added, in reference to round one.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
