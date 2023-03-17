City United will go into their knockout finals clash against Bective East brimming with confidence, their slipper, Tait Jordan, has said.
The winner of the two-day clash, which starts at No 1 Oval on Saturday, will meet North Tamworth in the grand final.
City United are coming off a final-round first-innings win over Norths at No 1 Oval.
Jordan said: "We had a good win against Norths last weekend - it was fairly convincing in the end. We put on a good performance.
"We've sort of been building to it. I still don't think we've shown our potential through the year."
Last month, City United beat North Tamworth to claim the one-day title - after winning the Twenty20 final two seasons ago.
There's definitely no lack of desire on our behalf.- Tait Jordan
However, it has been a long time since the side won a premiership.
Jordan said City "probably" could have ended that drought in recent seasons, "and just sorta fell short in these moments".
"There's definitely no lack of desire on our behalf," he said. "And I think we've got the personnel to do it."
I'm passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I'm genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
