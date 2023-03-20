The shortage of town planners across all 128 NSW councils is so dire that some are having to search overseas for talent, the Country Mayors Association claims.
"Many mayors are looking far more widely than just Australia, and are looking internationally now to try and fill some of the vacancies," Country Mayors chair Jamie Chaffey, who is also a Gunnedah Shire mayor, said.
The lack of town planners has prompted the University of New England (UNE) to introduce an undergraduate certificate in urban and regional planning at their Armidale campus beginning in the second semester of this year.
The certificate acts like a taster into the world of town planning and would comprise four units that could be put towards a three-year bachelor's degree.
And if the student uptake is successful, the course would also be rolled out when the first UNE Tamworth campus opens in late 2025 at the old velodrome site, with students expected in 2026.
But UNE's Associate Professor of Archaeology Melanie Fillios said there is a disconnect between what students want to study and where the skills gaps are in the regions.
"Our highest enrolling undergrad certificate is paleontology," Professor Fillios said. "The last time I checked, there were not a lot of jobs for paleontologists in the regions."
She said local governments, businesses and industry need to work together to find ways to get people into those degrees they have on offer.
"Because that is the problem we keep running into," Professor Fillios said.
"We can create every different program under the sun, but it doesn't mean students are going to enrol in it."
Tamworth's University Reference Group (URG) chair Mitch Hanlon said if every council across the New England region employed two HSC graduates and sponsored them to do those courses, there would be demand for it.
Mr Hanlon also runs Hanlons Consulting and said the local council often hired his highly qualified surveyors for their town planning skills.
But Cr Chaffey said not every council would have the money to upskill their workers by paying for their education at UNE.
"One size does not fit all across local government," Cr Chaffey said.
"Smaller councils are not in the position to be able to afford to do that."
