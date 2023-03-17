"It's a drop in the ocean", said Armidale doctor Martin Danke, but the regional city has finally recruited its first general practitioner since 13 recently relocated or retired.
The new GP and her husband will arrive in Australia direct from Iran on March 28.
She is expected to start at the Faulkner Street Medical Practice on a 40-hour-a-week roster beginning in April.
Dr Danke said the new doctor, whose name has not yet been revealed, has about nine years of experience working as a GP in Iran, and also has a background in obstetrics.
He said she will be under close observation for the first six months in the role to ensure all practices are safe and to Australian regulatory standards.
Dr Danke said she is expected to fill the position left by the recent departure of another GP at the medical practice, which will enable them to start offering appointments to those patients already on the waiting list.
"But we have to give her a chance to find her feet and then we'll look at opening our books [to new patients] again," Dr Danke said.
Dr Danke said it had been an eight-month effort to get the qualified GP to Australia, with multiple exams and visa paperwork to complete before he could formally offer her the position.
"And within a couple of weeks, she had made the decision and booked the flight," Dr Danke said.
As part of her sponsored visa and in-house supervision at the clinic, she and her husband will also be provided with six months of accommodation.
Dr Danke said he has been amazed by the offers from within the community after he put out a request for a furnished home for the pair.
He said recruiting doctors from overseas seems to be the only option to fill the GP shortage but that they "need considerable support to adjust to the local situation".
He said her husband, who is a qualified mechanic, will also be looking for local work.
The announcement comes less than a month after a major health forum was held in Armidale, in an attempt to address the chronic shortage of health professionals.
In the weeks to February 3, eight GPs relocated or retired from practice in Armidale, with a further five trainee doctors having to end their employment as a result.
