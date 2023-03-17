The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Comment/Editorial
Opinion

University of New England needs to get course selection spot-on for all our sakes

By Editorial
March 18 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UNE's interim vice-chancellor professor Simon Evans. Picture by Peter Hardin

It has been interesting to watch the development of a University of New England (UNE) campus unfold for Tamworth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editorial
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.