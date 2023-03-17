It has been interesting to watch the development of a University of New England (UNE) campus unfold for Tamworth.
It has the potential to deliver a great deal for our city on a number of fronts.
I have a daughter in Year 7 and we will often talk about what she wants to do when she leaves school.
That is a little down the track yet, but if there is the potential to keep our kids close while still allowing them development potential for a future career, I am one who is all for that.
Of course, that's not for everyone. Some will want to leave our region for further study as a way of spreading their wings. And that's fine too.
That is why the next phase of development for the uni is critical. And I am not talking about the physical building. While that is central to the success of this whole plan, it is not the be all and end all for students.
I am talking about what courses, what lessons will be offered to potential students.
"We will work through the courses we are going to teach on this campus as we work through the design, the two have to go hand-in-glove," he told the Leader on Wednesday.
While the plan is to address local needs, Mr Evans said courses would also be designed to make Tamworth an "education destination" to attract students.
The UNE has to get it right. Otherwise our kids will still go elsewhere to study and we will not have a good base for future growth of our city. Council has eyes on a population of 100,000 for Tamworth. But to get there, we have to offer people - from here, or looking to move here - more than what we have now.
A campus with bricks and mortar is just the first step, but what comes next is even more critical.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.