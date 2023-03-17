The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Court and Crime
Exclusive

Anthony Dean Alchin sentenced in Tamworth court for ice, cannabis leaf supply

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
March 17 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Dean Alchin at Tamworth court on Thursday. Picture by Gareth Gardner

CAMERAS at a Tamworth drug house captured up to 20 people a day come knocking to buy ice and weed, and now the man at the centre of the "haphazard" operation has walked from court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.