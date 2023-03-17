The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Education
Nsw Election

Coalition promises to extend Armidale's BackTrack across the North West to Moree and to Central West

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated March 17 2023 - 11:11am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Founder of LeaderLife Joh Leader with education minister Sarah Mitchell, Member for Dubbo Dugald Saunders and BackTrack executive manager Marcus Watson in Dubbo. Picture by Belinda Soole

A program helping at-risk young people stay in education outside of the constraints of the classroom could soon expand its reach to Moree and further west, under a new coalition election promise.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

More from Education
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.