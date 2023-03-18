The region's three single-sex schools came together last week to give their students a well-earned break from focused study.
Following an event at Farrer Memorial Agricultural High School late last year, NEGs and PLC Armidale held another successful social last week, with NEGs hosting years 10-12 and PLCA hosting years 7-9.
An Aussie theme was created by PLC Armidale students for their dance, while NEGs went with a fluoro dress code.
Read also:
"PLC Armidale has a long history of facilitating social connections with students from other schools," PLC Armidale Principal Mrs Nicola Taylor said.
"More recently, this has seen PLCA, NEGS and Farrer students gather for food, fun and fantastic dancing. We were delighted to host the Years 7-9 students from these schools last week, with all enjoying the opportunity to connect."
Given the good times had by everyone in
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.