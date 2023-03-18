Residents of Wallabadah are concerned they haven't been given enough information about a controversial Nundle-based wind farm, which is planning to build project infrastructure in their backyards.
ENGIE, the operator of the proposed Hills of Gold Wind Farm, has drawn ire from the Tamworth Regional Council, a large portion of the Nundle community, and now risks alienating the tight-knit community of Wallabadah, a small town 55km South of Tamworth and 40km West of Nundle.
"The feeling I have is that there are certainly some in favour and there are certainly some who are not in favour simply because of the very poor information about what's going to happen," Wallabadah Community Association member Grant Batty said, though he specified he was not speaking on behalf of the association.
"We're disappointed that we weren't aware, and we're still not sure if we've been made fully aware, of the impact that it may have on our water, for example," Mr Batty said.
READ ALSO:
The association organised a public information session on February 23 for members of their community to learn from ENGIE how the wind and natural gas operator's plans will affect the town of nearly 400 residents.
At the meeting, residents learned more details about a four-hectare switching station and 5km of transmission lines to be built on the outskirts of town, but it was unclear at the end of the meeting whether the locals were fully convinced.
"There wasn't a vote taken at the end of the discussion we had to ask the question of who was happy, so there's no count, as such," Mr Batty said.
Worst-case, some residents are concerned ENGIE may have "mistaken politeness for compliance", Wallabadah Community Association Secretary George MacDonald told the Leader.
"It felt like they came just to tick a box, that they weren't actually interested in engaging the community. This could be the greatest project since sliced cheese but nowhere have they made that argument to us," Mr MacDonald said, also speaking as an individual and not on the association's behalf.
"The main issue is [ENGIE] wants to be our neighbour for 30 years, but we don't know who they are. They've alienated large sections of the community in Nundle and we want to know what's going to happen during this project and who's going to fix up the roads and remove the environmental impacts when they're finished," Mr MacDonald said.
A statement from ENGIE said the company is "currently undertaking further investigations" into the project's impact on the Peel Valley Catchment, that the company will install "mitigation measures" should local springs and water flows be affected by construction, and that Water NSW "raised no concerns about impact on the catchment".
Ultimately, the Wallabadah community's main concern is figuring out how to avoid the divisiveness the wind project has brought to Nundle over the past five years.
"If it's a good idea and it all makes sense I'm sure the community will support it, but the lack of information that we had was making a number of people concerned about what in fact was going to happen," Mr Batty said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.