Business owner Katelyn Wall has a challenging 12 months ahead.
The Nemingha beekeeper has been announced as one of 24 recipients of the 2023 NSW Future Women Regional and Rural Scholarship.
The scholarship is awarded to stand-out women in regional and rural communities to help them "achieve their goals and develop their leadership skills".
"I couldn't believe that they selected me out of the very large pool of incredible women, that they chose me. So, absolutely over the moon and beyond," Mrs Wall said.
Together with her husband, Mrs Wall runs a small commercial beekeeping business Wall's Honey Co., which sells edible honey and beeswax, along with lip balms and beeswax wraps.
"We started our beekeeping business about three years ago now," she said.
She believes what makes Wall's Honey Co. stand out is their ethical and sustainable approach to beekeeping practices.
Since entering the agricultural sector Mrs Wall has become a leader in her field.
"I just really feel passionately about women in agriculture, and particularly in beekeeping," she said.
"I've decided that it's important to be visible within the community, so I provide education and opportunities to learn about these in our environment, free of charge to community groups."
The scholarship valued at $6000, includes full access to the Future Women Platinum+ Emerging Leaders Program, which includes access to virtual events, leadership training and inroads to a large network of women from across various industries.
Minister for Women Bronnie Taylor said the program is designed to connect "driven and passionate" women of all ages and backgrounds and help them develop leadership skills as they progress to the next stage in their careers.
"These women will have a unique opportunity to connect and learn from each other in a setting that actively supports and encourages women to achieve their goals," Mrs Taylor said.
As for the next 12 months, Mrs Wall said it will be an exciting time.
"I hope leadership course just gives me some improved confidence in how I'm going to lead a team in my field," she said.
"Moving into the agricultural space, I'm just hoping to refine skills that I already have and learn some new ones."
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news.
