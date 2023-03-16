The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Business
Good News

Nemingha's Katelyn Wall one of 24 recipients of 2023 NSW Future Women Regional and Rural Scholarship

RC
By Rachel Clark
March 17 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katelyn Wall taken near one of her key hive locations in Nemingha. Picture by Gareth Gardner.

Business owner Katelyn Wall has a challenging 12 months ahead.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RC

Rachel Clark

Journalist

Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.