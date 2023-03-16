The Northern Daily Leader
Home/National Sport/AFL

Tamworth Kangaroo Zac Hubble's bucket-list wish

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated March 16 2023 - 6:13pm, first published 5:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
"It's pretty dangerous to have that many burger shops in one place," says foodie Zac Hubble. Picture by Mark Bode

Zac Hubble's response was immediate: his super power would be the ability to teleport.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from AFL
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.