Zac Hubble's response was immediate: his super power would be the ability to teleport.
"Who doesn't think of being somewhere else when they're at work," the 27-year-old Tamworth shed builder said over the phone, as a grinder screamed in the background.
And where would you most like to be?
"The Maldives," he replied immediately.
Much like the 2004 movie Collateral, in which Jamie Foxx's character drives a taxi with a postcard of a tropical island stuck to the visor, Hubble dreams of his own tropical island getaway.
"It's just on my bucket list," he said of the Maldives. "I've only got a postcard knowledge of it. So, that's all I need to know."
I think that's an easy spot for someone to lose track of time.
The welder grew up on a hobby farm at Woolomin. And it was on a Contiki Tour of New Zealand that he probably grew some more as a person.
He was 21 years old when he went on the tour - his first solo overseas trip. He had the time of his life.
"I worked hard to save up my money, and I just spent it on doing as many activities as I could," he said, adding: "I always go back to those memories; I had a great time over there."
Hubble is on the cusp of his third season as an AFL player and as a Kangaroo.
The former McCarthy Catholic College student considers the relationships he has formed at the club as being key to his greatest achievement: his support network.
"I don't think everyone gets to meet as many good people as I do, and they're worth hanging on to," he said.
"So I guess I'm pretty lucky with the people that are around me. Very supportive, very good."
Hubble is also "lucky" to be living at a time when Tamworth's culinary options are more varied and extensive than ever.
But the avowed foodie said eating was his guilty pleasure. Hamburgers are a particular favourite of his.
"It's pretty dangerous to have that many burger shops in one place," he said of Tamworth, adding: "If it wasn't for footy, I think I'd just indulge [too much]."
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
