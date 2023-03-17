Hunk of Spunk has made it back-to-back wins in Queensland.
The Richard Williams-trained four-year-old Pet Rock gelding secured his first win for the Williams stables at Redcliffe on March 8 under the hands of Pete McMullen before securing the second win at Redcliffe three days later.
On that occasion he was handled by Angus Garrard as the $1.35 favourite.
Garrard took the lead from the one barrier, dictated terms and held on for a head win over Last Time Joe (Matt Elkins) and Candykane (Nathan Dawson).
The Bathurst Harness Racing Club kicked off their Gold Crown racing carnival on Wednesday night with the Turnbull name appearing as the first winner.
Nathan Turnbull secured the opening event when On Deadline took out heat one of the VIP Betting Service Honouree Stakes.
Six heats for the Gold Crown will be conducted on Friday night for two-year-old colts and geldings, with the following meeting on Monday conducting heats of the Gold Bracelet for three-year-old fillies, and the Gold Chalice for 3-year-old colts and geldings.
The big finals night on March 25 will include the $150,000 Gold Tiara, the $150,000 Gold Crown and the $100,000 Gold Bracelet for three-year-old fillies.
The Team Teal campaign has wrapped up and a job well done by our local reinswomen who took part in in the annual event that raises money for ovarian cancer research. They are Molly Ison, Joy Missen, Caitlin McElhinney, Courtney Sutherland and Jemma Coney.
