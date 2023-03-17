You're scrolling through a real estate site, looking for available homes in your area, when you come across a listing that says "price by negotiation".
Are you likely to click on this listing, or skip over it?
If you think you'll skip it and keep scrolling, you're not alone.
According to a September survey by realestate.com.au, 71 per cent of buyers find it frustrating when sellers and agents list properties without a price, and 72 per cent are likely to skip over listings without a price tag.
Despite this, it's a very common practise in the industry.
Director of Southwell Property Stuart Southwell says the time a listing gets the most interest is the first two to four weeks after it is on the market, and vendors risk losing interest by withholding information on pricing.
"We want to make it easy for people to do business with us, not harder. All it takes is an honest, upfront conversation with the owner at the outset about price," he said.
Mr Southwell is also concerned with how this practise reflects on the industry, as 69 per cent of buyers find real estate agents less trustworthy when they regularly withhold prices.
He says it's understandable for sellers to be reluctant to list a price, as sometimes their home has so much value it seems priceless, but he thinks withholding prices makes the process unnecessarily difficult for buyers.
"We absolutely want to shoot for the stars on price, but is the best way to do that to not give buyers any guide whatsoever? I don't think so," Mr Southwell said.
"For a run-of-the-mill three bed, two bath home in South Tamworth, why it needs to have 'contact agent' on it, I just don't know," Mr Southwell said.
However, Tamworth Property Co's residential sales expert Sue Waters has an explanation for why she puts contact agent on "95 per cent of my listings".
"Buying real estate is a very emotional decision. A house is a major asset, not like a steak at the pub or a cup of coffee, it's a major decision. Price comes into it, but it's more about process," she said.
"We don't want people just to look at a property because it's got a price on it, we want people to look at a property because buying a property is one of the biggest decisions you can make, and if we just focus on price then we're not doing our job," Mrs Waters said.
For Mrs Waters, putting "price by negotiation" on a listing is an invitation for buyers to introduce themselves, to build a relationship with the real estate agent who can then provide them with relevant information on properties best suited to what they're looking for.
"Price does come into it but there's so many other factors. It's not just about price, it's about getting you the right property," she said.
Such was the case for Daniel and Catharina Erasmus, who recently bought a house in Tamworth after moving from Botswana to be closer to their daughters in Newcastle and Narrabri.
"Naturally, one is a bit wary that you might be tricked into buying something you might regret later, but that didn't happen with us," Ms Erasmus said.
The couple were hesitant at first, seeing so many listings without prices, but they say that contacting and building a relationship with Ms Waters helped a lot over the six months they spent looking for a house.
"She kept us up to date the whole time, following up on every new listing with constant communication. There's nothing I could say was wrong," Mr Erasmus said.
Mrs Waters says she strives to do this for every client, and that listing properties without prices can be beneficial to both buyers and sellers as long as the real estate agent between them responds quickly.
"I will invite people to contact me. We do get back to them in a very timely manner ... if it's not the same business day it'll certainly be the next business day," Mrs Waters said.
But while Mr Southwell agrees on the importance of building relationships with clients, he also has a warning for the real estate industry.
"I think you could get away with just about any pricing method over the last two years in a really hot market when there's lots of buyers, few listings, and massive migration out to Tamworth, but as markets start to change, if ineffective pricing strategies mean you're not sold in 30 days, you're sold in 90 or 120 days, that could straight up just mean less money," Mr Southwell said.
Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
