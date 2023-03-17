The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Business

Tamworth estate agents don't see eye to eye on pricing strategy

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
March 18 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Real estate professionals Stuart Southwell and Sue Waters have different pricing strategies for homes in Tamworth. Picture by Peter Hardin

You're scrolling through a real estate site, looking for available homes in your area, when you come across a listing that says "price by negotiation".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.