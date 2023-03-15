From when he was a young boy, Robert Eckersley always dreamt of being a firefighter.
But fast forward several years, he never would have believed that would be his job for 50 years.
"I always wanted to be a firefighter ... and that's what I did," Mr Eckersley told the Leader.
On Wednesday, he was honoured for 50 years of service to the fire brigade in Tamworth as a retained Fire and Rescue NSW firefighter, after hanging up his uniform and marching out of the station for the final time.
"I'll be taking off my helmet for the last time," Mr Eckersley said.
From a young age Mr Eckersley had always seemed destined to join the fire brigade ranks.
He said he remembered starting fires in the back paddock of his parents' house, just so he could put them out.
"When I was young I had a big backyard at home and I got sick of mowing it, so I burned it," Mr Eckersley said.
"I had hoses and buckets on standby ... and I acted like a firefighter."
His aspirations would in time lead him to the old West Tamworth fire station, where he'd spend 47 years of his career and become the station's longest serving member.
Over the years, Mr Eckersley has been on the frontline of many fierce fires and natural disasters, including the devastating Black Summer bushfire in 2020 and the Lismore floods last year.
He said the most memorable moment of his career was receiving the Australian Fire Service Medal for distinguished service. It's one of the highest honours a firefighter can receive.
"At the time I was the second retained firefighter in the state to receive the medal. I was pretty stoked with that."
He's one of the most highly-regarded members of the Tamworth fire brigade, and Mr Eckersley is also a beloved member of the community.
Each year he'd participate in the Australasian Firefighting Championships, and helped Tamworth to secure the hosting rights for the international event in 2019.
"I think I attended every championship," Mr Eckersley said.
"I was heavily involved in organising those events here in Tamworth."
Aside from the late night callouts, running drills and fighting fires day in, day out, Mr Eckersley said above all, he will miss his team the most.
"I'll miss the comradery between the blokes and the service to the community," he said.
